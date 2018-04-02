Boone County man wakes up in time to escape apartment fire

BOONE COUNTY - An apartment building tenant woke up Friday morning in time to escape and evacuate the building in an apartment fire on Highway HH just north of Columbia.

A lit cigarette set a mattress on fire in the apartment while the tenant was sleeping in another room. Battalion Chief Gale Blomenkamp said the official cause of the fire was an "improper discarding of smoking materials." The cigarette burned a quarter of the mattress and box spring, causing "light smoke damage" in the apartment.

Blomenkamp said the tenants were already in the process of moving out of the apartment before the fire.

The debris throughout the apartment will need to be cleaned up, and the burned portions of the carpet will need to be replaced, but the apartment suffered no serious damage.

No one was injured in the incident.