Boone County man wanted for domestic assault

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man wanted for assaulting a woman.

Detective Tom O'Sullivan said 28-year-old Brandon Terrell is wanted for second-degree domestic assault and felonious restraint after an incident Monday night.

O'Sullivan said around 11:30 p.m., deputies went to a home in the 7600 block of North Oakland Gravel Road after a citizen reported a woman came to the front door asking for help. When deputies arrived, they said they found a 28-year-old woman with multiple bruises and lacerations to her head and face.

Deputies said the woman told them Terrell drove her from a home on Prathersville Road and then assaulted her in a black 1999 Chevrolet Monte Carlo. The woman said she was able to get out of the car on North Oakland Gravel Road and ran to a nearby home where the citizen called 911.

Anyone with information about Terrell's location is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS.