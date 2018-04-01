Boone County Officials Arrest Man in Sex Offender Address Check

COLUMBIA - Boone County officials arrested one man Wednesday while randomly checking the addresses of registered sex offenders within the county.

The man was released from Boone County Jail after posting a $4,500 bond on suspicion of Failure to Register as a Sex Offender.

Deputies and detectives checked approximately 70 residences to ensure registered sex offenders were in compliance with state and federal laws.

Most offenders were in compliance with the terms of their registration.

Individuals convicted of sex crimes against children must report to the sheriff's department every 90 days.

Offenders convicted of sex crimes against adults must report to the department every six months.