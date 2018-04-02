Boone County officials warn of phone scam

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department reported scammers are making telephone calls threatening to arrest residents for missing court appearances.

The department stresses that it doesn't make those kinds of phone calls, and won't ask residents to obtain pre-paid cards of any kind to pay a fine or cancel a warrant.

The department also reports that the scammers have manipulated caller ID systems to make calls appear as though they are coming from BCSD or other law enforcement agencies.

BCSD says that you receive a call like this, hang up immediately and call law enforcement officials at (573) 442-6131.