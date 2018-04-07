Boone County predicts low turnout for municipal elections

4 days 6 hours 15 minutes ago Monday, April 02 2018 Apr 2, 2018 Monday, April 02, 2018 7:24:00 PM CDT April 02, 2018 in News
By: Nikki Ogle, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - Boone County is not expecting many votes in its municipal election on Tuesday. 

Boone County Clerk Taylor Burks predicts a low 10 percent turnout. He said many things can affect a voter's decision to go to the polls- even the weather. The main issue, though, is uninformed voters.

"In a presidential election, in a U.S. Senate election, there are millions of dollars being spent on the race," Burks said. "So people are more aware of the choices that they’re going to have and what’s going to be on the ballot."

Registered voter Randy Williamson said voters should do their own research. 

"I think that’s a lot of the problem why we don’t get as many people that turn out for the local elections," Williamson said. "They just don’t know what the issues are, and they don’t know what their voting for."

Aside from uninformed voters, another problem is simply, uninterested voters.

Burks said it is hard for voters to anticipate what issues will affect their daily lives. So voters like Williamson may be more likely to vote when they are passionate about something on the ballot.

"I think a lot of people vote their heart more so than, you know, what’s right, what’s wrong," Williamson said.

For Bruce Ballard, the Columbia Public Schools bond issue brings out his passion to vote Tuesday. Ballard said his son was bullied so much he pulled him out of school.

Ballard said people do not use their right to vote because they may think the issues do not affect them at all.

"They may not impact them directly in a way that they can see. For in our case, our son, what was done to him was so obvious and important to us that we were going to vote about that," Ballard said. 

Boone County is not the only mid-Missouri county predicting a low turnout: Audrain, 5 percent; Callaway, 8 percent; Moniteau, 10 percent.

“We have no countywide issues on the ballot, and not all of our school districts and cities have issues," Audrain County Shelley Harvey said. 

Callaway County Clerk Denise Hubbard said most counties see low turnouts in April elections, but Callaway County voters may be even more affected by the weather. 

"With the potential of thunderstorms, most of our county doesn’t want to get out and vote," Hubbard said. 

In attempt to increase turnout in the next generation of voters, Burks said Boone County is trying a new tactic this year.

"Using youth election participants, helping our poll workers, the hope is that they see how important our local elections are, and then as we do this program every year, it grows here in Boone County," Burks said. 

Related Stories

More News

Grid
List

State Geography Bee winner advances to national competition
State Geography Bee winner advances to national competition
MOBERLY - Geography whizzes from across Missouri competed in the 30th annual state-level competition of the National Geographic Bee held... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:37:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

2 adults, 2 children safe after house fire
2 adults, 2 children safe after house fire
COLUMBIA - A fire damaged a home on East Richland Road Friday. Two adults and two children made it out... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Some Columbians concerned about water safety despite state-wide award
Some Columbians concerned about water safety despite state-wide award
COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light won the Missouri section of the 2018 Water Works Association Drinking Water Taste Contest.... More >>
6 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:13:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Designer of waterslide where boy died returning to Kansas
Designer of waterslide where boy died returning to Kansas
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The designer of a waterslide at a Kansas waterpark where a 10-year-old boy was decapitated... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 5:35:52 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

New Bloomfield High School students host mock crash event
New Bloomfield High School students host mock crash event
NEW BLOOMFIELD - New Bloomfield High School's student council hosted a mock crash event to send a message to the... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:45:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri governor willing to send troops to border
Missouri governor willing to send troops to border
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Gov. Eric Greitens is willing to send National Guard troops to the Mexican border... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:41:46 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Blind address barriers and misconceptions
Blind address barriers and misconceptions
JEFFERSON CITY - Different, but equal. Blind individuals took a stand against the offensive misconceptions that label them as unequal... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 3:11:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Late winter weather freezes spring business operations
Late winter weather freezes spring business operations
COLUMBIA - The winter weather for mid-Missouri isn't over yet: more snow and ice is in the forecast for the... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 1:58:00 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Missouri faculty member dies in Scotland on student trip
Missouri faculty member dies in Scotland on student trip
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — A faculty member at a private Christian university in Missouri has died after suffering a medical... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 12:27:03 PM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Missouri governor OKs $700M budget hike, mainly for Medicaid
Missouri governor OKs $700M budget hike, mainly for Medicaid
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has approved an additional $700 million of spending this year. Greitens... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 11:45:40 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Suspect in 2 killings arrested at home near Springfield
Suspect in 2 killings arrested at home near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD (AP) — Authorities have arrested a man suspected in two recent Springfield killings. The Green County Sheriff's... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 9:24:36 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Police: woman hurt after motorcyclist shoots at her vehicle
Police: woman hurt after motorcyclist shoots at her vehicle
COLUMBIA - Police are looking for a motorcyclist who allegedly shot at a woman's vehicle as she drove on I-70... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 9:19:00 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Three teenagers charged in connection with March gunfire incident
Three teenagers charged in connection with March gunfire incident
COLUMBIA - Three teenagers face charges in connection with an incident in late March, in which gunfire damaged a car... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 9:07:53 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Self-defense claim rejected; man convicted in double killing
Self-defense claim rejected; man convicted in double killing
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis man who claimed he killed two friends in self-defense has been convicted... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, April 06 2018 Apr 6, 2018 Friday, April 06, 2018 7:45:09 AM CDT April 06, 2018 in News

Nearly 18 percent of state human trafficking calls come from mid-Missouri
Nearly 18 percent of state human trafficking calls come from mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - “I can still go to a presentation and hear somebody say, ‘I only thought that happened in other... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 7:07:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Cold temperatures this weekend could lead to freezing crops
Cold temperatures this weekend could lead to freezing crops
COLUMBIA – Unusually cold weather for this time of year is making some mid-Missouri farmers weary. Though temperatures were... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 6:56:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Medical marijuana remains in limbo after House committee vote ties
Medical marijuana remains in limbo after House committee vote ties
JEFFERSON CITY – The future of medical marijuana in Missouri is up in the air, after a House committee struck... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 6:54:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News

Construction begins on Cole County stormwater project
Construction begins on Cole County stormwater project
COLE COUNTY - After residents complained of their homes and streets flooding, construction began Thursday on a stormwater and road... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, April 05 2018 Apr 5, 2018 Thursday, April 05, 2018 6:05:00 PM CDT April 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 27°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
2am 27°
3am 26°
4am 25°
5am 24°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

1:07a
Inside Edition
1:37a
Paid Program
2:07a
Today with Kathie Lee & Hoda
1:00a
Top 30
1:30a
Page Six TV
2:00a
Paid Program

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
Will & Grace
7:30p
Superstore
8:00p
Dateline NBC
9:00p
Saturday Night Live
7:00p
Family Guy
7:30p
Family Guy
8:00p
Bob's Burgers
8:30p
Bob's Burgers
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld