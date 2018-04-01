Boone County Public Works Urges Drivers To Stay Off Roads

COLUMBIA - Boone County Public Works is urged drivers to stay home Saturday.

"Stay home," said Darren Kimbrel, the northern district superintendent of Boone County Public Works. "If you don't have to go, don't go."

He said the ice presents a tougher challenge to the plows than snow.

"I would rather have a foot of snow than a half inch of ice. Ice you just can't deal with," Kimbrel said. "It freezes. It stays froze. It gets so cold, you just can't do anything with it."

He said another issue is salt not working when the temperature gets below 20 degrees, so he's worried about refereezing Saturday night.

Kimbrel said Boone County Public Works is having to put chains on the tires to get around, and the ice removal process is going to stay at full force for throughout the weekend.

"We've had two crews going non-stop 24-hours a day, rotating crews in and out. The next 24 hours is going to be about the exact same," Kimbrel said.