Boone County Road Closures

Boone County Public Works will conduct a chip and seal project in the Gregory Heights and Clearview Subdivisions. Beginning Monday the roads will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. This will last until July 23.

The roads affected in Gregory Heights are Oakbrook Drive, Kent Drive, Elaine Court and Alan Circle. Those affected in Clearview are Winter Street, Clearview Court, Maple Court, South Cedar Court, East Cedar Court, Rocky Fork Drive, Hackberry Boulevard, Clearview Drive, Golden Drive, Autumn Drive and Clearview Road.