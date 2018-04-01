Boone County roads could see slower traffic due to striping

BOONE COUNTY – Dozens of roads in Boone County will be getting a new coat of paint on Wednesday and Thursday as part of Resource Management’s bi-annual fall striping.

The striping will not close any roads, but it will slow traffic.

Two vehicles will be involved in the striping process, a paint truck and a follow truck.

Resource Management warns against getting between the two vehicles, for risk of getting paint on your car.

Drivers can expect to see these trucks at a variety of locations throughout Columbia, Hallsville, Sturgeon and others.

The striping will occur between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.