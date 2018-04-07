Boone County Sewer Approves Plan to Take Land

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sewer District is seizing private land in northern Columbia in order to build a new sewer plant and pump station. On Tuesday the Boone County Sewer District held a meeting at 7 p.m. to discuss a resolution to take at least twenty acres next to the Clearview subdivision on the north side of town. The land lies between Rock Fork Creek and Highway VV.

The land belongs to Jim Shaw. Shaw pleaded with the Sewer District during the meeting, not to take the land. Land that has been in his family for generations. Shaw placed his laptop on the conference table and showed the group pictures, while he went through why the land is important to him. Shaw said the amount the group has offered him is around 100 thousand dollars but he feels for the personal price he'll have to pay the money isn't enough.

He and another man were both at the meeting trying to change the minds of Sewer District members and not to use eminent domain.\ Shaw said not only does it affect him but those in the Clearview subdivision as well. He said people have lived in those houses for over thirty years and a new sewer plant will bring down the value of their homes. Randall Chann, a member of the sewer district, said the group looked at five different sites and Shaw's land fits what they need.