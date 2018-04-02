Boone County Sheriff's Department investigating gas station shooting

BOONE COUNTY – Crime scene tape blocked entry to a gas station Sunday evening as Boone County deputies investigated a shooting.

Around 10:30 p.m., deputies said the report was from the BP gas station on East St. Charles Road. The gas station is near the Lake of the Woods exit on Interstate 70.

Deputies were dispatched to the store at 9:44 p.m. where witnesses reported hearing gunshots. The victims were transported to a local hospital by a private vehicle. One of the women was treated and released and the other is recovering from a non-life threatening injury.

Deputies removed the crime scene tape shortly before midnight.

