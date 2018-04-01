Boone County Sheriff's Department warns of phone scam

BOONE COUNTY — The Boone County Sheriff's Department is warning citizens about a possible phone scam of which numerous people fallen victim.

According to a news release, the department has received about a dozen calls from citizens reporting that an individual is claiming to be a sheriff's deputy and stating that there is a warrant for their arrest. The caller says that the warrant can be resolved by payment over the phone. BCSD wants to alert everyone that this is a scam.

Citizens are reporting the scammer is instructing them to get a Green Dot prepaid card or provide debit/credit card information so that the warrant can be canceled. Three citizens so far have reported falling for the scam.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department said it never calls citizens asking them to follow these procedures. They will never call and ask you to obtain a Green Dot card or provide debit/credit card information to cancel a warrant.

Citizens who receive such a call should immediately hang up the phone and contact law enforcement at (573)442-6131.