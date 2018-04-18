Boone County Sheriff's deputy will not be charged in Feb. shooting

COLUMBIA - A Boone County deputy will not face charges related to the shooting death of a suspect in February, the Callaway County prosecutor's office said Thursday.

Last week the Callaway County prosecutor was appointed after Boone County's prosecutor recused himself from the case. Callaway County special prosecutor Christopher Wilson said he believes the Boone County deputy acted within the law when he shot and killed Cornelius Parker.

The Boone County Sheriff's Department said in February Parker shot three people, killing two, at the 4400 block of Santa Anna Drive just after 10 p.m.

Deputies said Parker fled and attempted to get onto U.S. 63 southbound and lost control of the vehicle before getting out of the car with a handgun and shooting at the deputy. The deputy fired back, killing Parker. The deputy was not injured in the shooting.

The third victim involved in the February shooting died last week. Two other people died at the scene.