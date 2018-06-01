Boone County Sobriety Checkpoint to Happen Soon

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department is conducting a sobreity checkpoint sometime between Oct. 22 and Halloween.

The checkpoint will be held in the late evening hours and run through the early morning hours.

The sheriff's department held a sobriety checkpoint in late August and arrested seven people.

In the last decade in Columbia, October has been the month with the most DWI arrests out of the last three months of the year.

The sheriff's department says drivers should expect minimal delays.