Boone County SWAT Team Arrests 2, Looks for Suspects

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department SWAT Team arrested two men and is searching for more suspects after serving search warrants Thursday.

One warrant was served Thursday afternoon in the 700 block of Hunt Avenue. Officials found about three ounces of crack cocaine, about $4,500 in cash and a 9 mm handgun. Officials arrested 50-year-old Robert Jennings for distribution of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Also arrested was 56-year-old Reginald Reed for failure to appear arrest warrant on the original charge of felony possession of a controlled substance.

The other warrant was served Thursday morning in the 4500 block of West Bellview Drive. Officials found a small quantity of marijuana and a stolen .380-caliber handgun. There are suspects in the case and the investigation will continue.

Both warrants were the result of two separate cooperative investigations between the Boone County Sheriff's Department, the Columbia Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.