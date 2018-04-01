Boone County Tornado Response Recalled From Fort Leonard Wood

FORT LEONARD WOOD - The Boone County Fire Protection District is preparing to recall the Recon Team it sent to Fort Leonard Wood Friday. The team has been providing aid to the search and rescue operations at the Army Base. An initial report from the Incident Commander is that more than 60 homes were damaged at a housing development, but less than 50 received severe damage.

A second task force fully prepared to assist rescue efforts with debris clearing equipment was disbanded after a call to cancel additional aid from the Incident Commander in Fort Leonard Wood. Fire Chief Scott Olsen said this is "the best case scenario in this type of situation" in a press release from 4:48 p.m.