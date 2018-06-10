Boone County Unites to Address the Abuse of Prescription Drugs

COLUMBIA - The Youth Community Coalition and Boone County Sheriff's Department announce a county wide effort to dispose of old medications and prevent substance abuse.

This effort is a part of a National Take Back Day sponsored by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The effort is designed to get old, unused medications out of families' medicine cabinets to prevent prescription drug abuse, allow for safe disposal, and keep Boone County residents and the environment safe. Boone County residents are invited to bring old and unwanted medications to a drop off site.

Law enforcement members and volunteers will be on hand to collect the pills, liquids, or other controlled substances in a safe, legal manner. Medications that are collected will be disposed of by the Drug Enforcement Agency.

The collections will be held on Friday, September 28 at Harry S. Truman Memorial VA Hospital from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and University of Missouri Student Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Saturday, September 29, collections will be at Columbia High Schools and Southern Boone County High School from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about Prescription Drug Take Back Day, including what medications can and can't be dropped off, contact the Youth Community Coalition.