Boone County will soon have upgraded facility for dispatchers

2 years 6 months 1 week ago Friday, September 18 2015 Sep 18, 2015 Friday, September 18, 2015 7:24:00 PM CDT September 18, 2015 in News
By: Annisa Budiman, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

BOONE COUNTY - 911 dispatchers will soon have a new facility to help respond to emergencies faster.

Future visitors to the Boone County Emergency Communication Center will be welcomed with a dedication beam. This beam was signed by people who were involved with the center's construction since day one.

The project touches almost all Boone County's offices. Director of Boone County Joint Communications Chad Martin said among the people who signed the beam were the 911 staff, office of emergency management, police, fire, and EMS agencies the center serves, the construction company, county staff, IT, and other county offices involved in the process.

Before he became director, Martin worked with the sheriff's department and previously as a 911 dispatcher. He said he is excited for the new technology that has been long overdue.

"I'm excited about it. It really provides a lot of opportunity to grow, and get new technology, and increase personnel for a much needed center," he said. "We provide a high level of service now, but what it provides is space that we don't have in the current center."

He said the tax will also make technology upgrades possible.

"We're operating now on some antiquated software and hardware," he said. "Getting all new technology going into a new center. It's going to be great."

He emphasized the addition of personnel and technology.

"I think the additional personnel will be noticed. Over the years, there has been an increase in call volume and 911 calls. And the increase of staffing on the 911 side will help spread that out and a lot of resource to help the public safety entities much better," he said.

He said the most important is now there will be more room to train new dispatchers.

"Some training space and testing space for applicants. Right now, we're really, really cramped in the area we're at right now," he said.

He also said there will be a room where dispatchers can rest and seek shelter if there is bad weather.

Boone County District II Commissioner Janet Thompson said there were slight changes made to the project, but it is still within budget.

"It's a minimal amount of change orders that have happened, but we are well within budget and proceeding pretty much on target," she said. "Part of the process of building a building that large is you just have things that have to be changed. You know you didn't realize, 'Oh my goodness, we have to have a different camera here that is not going to fit in that place because of how the building is configured'." 

There were also 45 rain days that delayed the progress of the project for some time.

Commissioner Thompson said this facility will help enhance public safety.

"We now will have a building that will house both 911 operators, the whole staff, as well as a new emergency management department," she said.

She said there will be a new Emergency Management Director, Terry Castle, and Martin as the new joint communications director .

"The two of them will lead the whole project of ensuring that Boone County is safe, that they get great service from all the service providers, and that in fact we as the interface of that, as the 911 staff, as the emergency staff, we can help that process come to flourish," she said.

She said she is most excited about having both emergency responders working together.

"It's wonderful that we will have a home for 911 and emergency management together because they are the mechanism by which we keep Boone County safe," she said. "This is a building that will withstand any kind of crisis situation and no matter what the service providers and the Boone County government will be able to keep our folks as safe as possible."

The  Columbia Chamber of Commerce's Ambassadors held the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday. The center is funded by the 3/8 cent sales tax that Boone County voters passed back in April 2013.

Commissioner Thompson said the center is expected to be completed by June 2017.

Below: Crews placed the dedication beam in the Boone County Emergency Communication Center on Friday. It was signed by people who were involved with the center's construction, including 911 staff, office of emergency management, the construction company and other county offices. Photo: Fan Feng. 

Below: The Boone County Emergency Communication Center is under construction. The new facility will provide more room to train new dispatchers. Photo: Fan Feng. 

 

More News

Grid
List

Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
Federal proposal looks at vetting foreign visitors' social media accounts
COLUMBIA - A new proposal released by the U.S. Department of State Friday pushes for tighter screening of would-be visitors... More >>
11 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:28:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
Columbia copes with first measurable snow on Easter since 1960s
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 6:18:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in News

Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
13 hours ago Sunday, April 01 2018 Apr 1, 2018 Sunday, April 01, 2018 4:32:00 PM CDT April 01, 2018 in Continuous News

Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
Boone County voters get extra chance to vote before upcoming election
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 5:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
Death investigation: human remains found in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
Medical professionals teach locals emergency techniques to save lives
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 4:25:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
Missouri bill could help millennials buy homes
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
Missouri Senate considers banning touchscreen voting
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 3:26:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in Continuous News

Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
Local man looks to use his own life story to inspire others
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:04:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
Raw beef recall affects 9 states, including Missouri
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 2:00:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
Missouri AG warns of phone, email scams seeking tax info
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:35:44 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
Missouri judge dismisses second Knockerball lawsuit
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:26:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
Color this day happy; it's National Crayon Day
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 9:10:00 AM CDT March 31, 2018 in News

Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
Elaborate prank makes Aspen Heights residents worry about their privacy
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 7:25:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
Nursing home care will take hit with current budget
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 6:35:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
MoDOT releases spring road work plan for mid-Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 2:12:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News

Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
Thriving Home blog continues to thrive on the shelves and in digital spaces
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
2 days ago Friday, March 30 2018 Mar 30, 2018 Friday, March 30, 2018 1:20:00 PM CDT March 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 23°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 1 active weather alert
7am 23°
8am 25°
9am 29°
10am 32°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

6:00a
KOMU 8 News Today
7:00a
Today
9:00a
Megyn Kelly TODAY
6:00a
Page Six TV
6:30a
Cops
7:00a
Maury

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
The Voice
9:01p
Good Girls
7:00p
DC's Legends of Tomorrow
8:00p
Penn & Teller: April Fool Us Day
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld