Boone Electric Cooperative Customers Targeted in Phone Scam

BOONE COUNTY - Boone Electric Cooperative said a wave of phone calls to its customers is part of a scam. In the calls the caller identifies himself/herself as a representative of the company and tells the customer they forgot to sign a check from last month's payment. The caller then asks for a credit card payment via the phone to prevent late fees.

Boone Electric Cooperative says their policy is to have the customer come into the office to sign in the check or make a payment in the case of an unsigned check. The company encourages any customers who have been victims of the scam to contact the company at 573-449-4181 or call the Columbia Police Department or Boone County Sherrif's Department to report the incident.