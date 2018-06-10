Boone Electric Responds to Power Outage in East Columbia

BOONE COUNTY - Boone Electric Cooperative reported around 285 of its members without power in eastern Columbia Monday morning due to a downed power line. According to its Facebook page, crews were on the scene around 10 a.m. working to get the service reconnected.

People living along Highway WW in the Vineyards neighborhood and nearby areas will experience a short power outage while the workers replace the broken utility pole.