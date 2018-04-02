Boone Hospital BJC Lease Ends

The trustees have held several forums to get public opinion on ending the lease. It doesn't end until 2010, but Boone can opt out after this year.

The Central Missouri development council tries to develop growth in the community.

The executive director of the council says ending the lease could mean more money for Boone County.

"If you don't the lease automatically extends for another ten years or so once again if there's 20 million dollars a year or so leaving here that's 200 million over a ten year period potentially that would be leaving our community that could be reinvested here in health care," said Don Stamper Central Missouri Development Council

The Boone board of trustees has until December 31 to officially make a decision.

The Columbia chamber of commerce also asked the trustees to end the lease.