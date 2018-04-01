Boone Hospital Center Offering Free Skin Cancer Screenings

COLUMBIA - The Boone Hospital Center is offering two opportunities to get a free skin cancer screenings this week.



The screening periods are Tuesday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.



If you want a free screening, you must first make an appointment by calling (573) 815-6400.



The Center for Disease control recommends the following sun precautions to protect your skin:



-Use sunscreen with a Sun Protection Factor, or SPF, of at least 15

-Wear long pants and long sleeves

-Use a wide-brimmed hat and sunglasses

-Avoid using indoor tanning salons

-Stay in the shade

The precautions are most important from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. when harmful ultraviolet rays are the strongest.

The Skin Cancer Foundation recommends everyone practice monthly head-to-toe self examinations of their skin, searching for any new or changing lesions that might be cancerous or precancerous. Skin cancers found and removed early are alone always curable.

Ask your doctor if you should do more frequent self examinations for skin cancer.