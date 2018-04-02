Boone Hospital Earns Praise for Surgery Safety

COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital Center announced Wednesday that Consumer Reports magazine recognized the hospital for its surgery safety performance with a red dot.

The red dot is the highest score possible in the magzine's rating system, and Boone Hospital was one of two hospitals in Missouri to receive a red dot.

The ratings are based on Consumer Reports' analysis of Medicare patient billing claims from 2009-2011 and include 27 categories of scheduled surgeries and procedures.