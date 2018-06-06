Boone Hospital Gets a Face Lift

COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital will have a new look when spring rolls around. An 89 million dollar addition is on it way to completion.



The add-on is a new patient tower attached to the existing hospital. A new main entrance and an extensive boulevard leading up to it are also included in the project.



"This is a great project for Boone county, specifically Columbia, Missouri, as we are creating a new patient tower that is absolutely state of the art," said Director of Support Services for the hospital, Myrl Frevert.



The project will change the way Boone Hospital operates. Each room will have its own equipment, a change from the carts that used to line hospital halls. This centralization of resources and staff compliments that green focus behind this project. Green architecture such as energy efficient appliances, clean air initiatives and an energy recovery unit are just a few of the features.



Hospital staff hope to get the building LEED certified- a marker of green achievement, and a big task for energy intense buildings such as hospitals.



"The LEED certification actually begins during the design. The architects that we've engaged are LEED accredited professionals that understand all the ins and outs of what it takes to make a green building," said Senior project Manager, Scott Naeger .



This certification will not happen until after the addition is complete. The scheduled date for completion in April 2011.



For now, hospital staff are anticipating the exciting new beginnings coming in the spring. "It's not just the energy usage. It's the environment inside the hospital that we're concerned with. The indoor air quality and the experience of people coming in," Naeger said.



