Boone Hospital Holds Heart Fair Until Noon

COLUMBIA - The Boone Hospital Heart Fair goes from 6 a.m. through 12 p.m. Thursday at Hampton Inn Columbia. People can get a couple of different things for free. One of those is a full cholesterol panel, where a person gets a test on their cholesterol levels. The optimal number for a person's total cholesterol is less than 200.

You can also get your blood glucose looked at. The average blood glucose levels are between 75 and 150. Another test going on Thursday is the body mass index reading, where normal BMI readings are somewhere in-between 19 and 25. Finally, blood pressure tests will be given at the Hampton Inn. An ideal ratings is sub 120 over 80.