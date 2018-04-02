Boone Hospital Unveils New ER

COLUMBIA - Boone Hospital has finally finished its newly renovated and expanded emergency department. The project cost $1.8 million to complete after a four year planning and designing stage and another year of construction. The facility now includes an additional triage room, a second nurses station, and a waiting room twice the size of the previous one. Boone Hospital has also added four more emergency rooms, giving it a total of 16.



Registered Nurse Pamela Jones works in the new ER already notices major differences in the care she's able to give her patients as a result of the renovation, "A lot of people have talked about how much more a soothing environment that it is, so, and that of course, you know as a nurse who's caring for her patients, that's very good to hear that you're providing that kind of environment for your patient, especially in a crisis."



Jones says it's more exciting to work in the upgraded facility and says the nurses are more efficient and can pick up their work flow.



For ER Manager Chris Vaughn, continuing to provide patients with the best care possible now and in the future is key, "We have set the bar pretty high and we want to continue to move that bar high and to set expectations higher for patients and for our families."



Boone Hospital sees more than 32,000 patients each year in its Emergency Department.

