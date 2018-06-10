Boonville basketball player breaks school record for points

MEXICO — Boonville senior basketball player Riley Lang set his school's record for the most points scored in a career Friday.

The Pirates were taking on the Mexico Bulldogs, and Lang went into the game 14 points shy of the record.

After Lang helped Boonville open up a double digit lead in the first quarter, Mexico came back with help from Cameron Holman to bring the game back within nine in the second.

Lang finished the game with 27 points. to help hold off the Bulldogs comeback effort, and Boonville beat Mexico, 65-49.