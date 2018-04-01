Boonville Builds a Gazebo

BOONVILLE - Eight inmates from the Boonville Correctional Center worked alongside church members and other volunteers to build a gazebo out at a Boonville park.

Workers actually got it done a day early. The gazebo's located at the Rolling Hills Park.The inmates took the week to work on it. They not only built the gazebo but took a step in rebuilding their lives as well.

They did this all through the prison outreach program. It's a Christian faith based program with a goal to help the inmates find a church home once they're released from prison. Tom Maxwell says having spiritual support really makes a difference when the guys get home.



"The most difficult part of any prison assignment is when the men go home and the recidivism or the rate of return with in five years in the United States is 65 percent," Maxwell said.

This program has been going on now for 16-years, serving around 67 men. Only four of the men have gone back to prison after their release.