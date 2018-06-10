Boonville Group Trades Plants and Seeds

BOONVILLE - Boonville gardeners with the Boonslick Coalition for Sustainable Living met to trade unwanted seeds and plants on Monday.

"I think lots of gardeners have extra things that they end up not being able to use, so I think this is a great way to recycle plants," said gardener Jennifer Davis.



They trade more unusual plants you typically wouldn't find at your local grocery store, like a German red strawberry tomato plant,that has a faint strawberry taste when it's ripe.

The group hopes to have a bigger turnout for the next swap.