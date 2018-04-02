Boonville High School Tops Conference in Graduation Rates

BOONVILLE - Boonville High School ranked highest among the North Central Conference in graduation rates in 2010 with 93.8 percent of seniors graduating. The state's average graduation rate is 85.7 percent. Other schools in the conference include Fulton, Hannibal, Kirksville, Marshall, Mexico and Moberly, and of these, only Kirksville surpassed the state average.

Boonville High School Principal Jeff Brackman says his school's success is due to the hardwork of the staff and community. The school also offers different tracks for students seeking a vocational degree or those unable to find success in a traditional classroom setting. These tracks provide students programs to meet their educational wants and needs, while also providing them a high school diploma.

Boonville ranked No. 2 in attendance percentage behind only Kirksville High School, and No. 3 in dropout rate, with only 2.6 percent of students dropping out.