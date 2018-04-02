Boonville Hopes to Attract Assisted Living Facility

The Cooper County Memorial Hospital board met Wednesday night to discuss possible construction of an assisted living facility.

"We have several people recently who have had to move to Columbia and we're very sad about it that there was no place here for them to live in this kind of atmosphere like the assisted living," said board member Ann Hartmann, who collected 300 signatures supporting the proposal.

Americare, the company that brought Tiger Place to Columbia, is considering a similar facility in Boonville.

"They are the ones that are going to do it, everything. It will not cost the community anything," said Hartmann.

"It's important for them to stay where their roots are," added Tiger Place Director Marilyn Rantz. "So I think that's why it's important that we have places like Tiger Place in smaller communities too, so people can live where they've been living."