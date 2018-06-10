Boonville man in custody after death threats

COOPER COUNTY - A Boonville man was taken into custody on Sunday and accused of threatening to kill a woman and a Cooper County Deputy Sheriff.

The sheriff's office said the woman noticed men's clothing and a broken liquor bottle when she arrived at her home in Pilot Grove. Deputies said she told her two children to leave with a neighbor and the encountered Richard Franklin, who was armed with a rifle.

The sheriff's office said Franklin fired the rifle into the roof and pointed it at the woman, threatening to kill her. She fled and contacted law enforcement.

A deputy sheriff said Franklin threated to kill him when he arrived on scene. He deputy sheriff said Franklin resisted being placed into handcuffs and struck another deputy multiple times.

Once restrained, deputies said, Franklin was transported to the Cooper County Detention Center, where he continued to fight with officers.