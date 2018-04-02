Boonville Man Robbed at Gunpoint

Police arrested a Boonville man early Sunday morning after he robbed another man at gunpoint. The incident happened in the area of Hinkson Creek Road and Mexico Gravel Road. The victim reported the robbery and told police the suspect was In the 4600 block of Alan Lane. While officers were in the area, they stopped a car believed to be the suspect's. Officers arrested one of the occupants, Darryl Spinks of Boonville for first-degree robbery, armed criminal action and felony possession of a controlled substance.