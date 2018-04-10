Boonville police ask for help in finding missing woman

BOONVILLE — The Boonville Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a woman reported missing.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page Friday night, it is searching for Carrie Tucker.

Tucker was last seen wearing blue jeans and wearing a long, black trench coat.

Police said Tucker may have been picked up by somebody driving a red pickup truck. She may have a 2-month-old child with her.

Anyone who sees or knows of Tucker's whereabouts should contact the Boonville Police Department at (660) 882-2727.