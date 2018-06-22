Boonville police seek help in finding soccer field vandal
BOONVILLE – The Boonville Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find out who tore up a local soccer field with a car.
It happened at Frederick T. Kemper Park over the weekend, according to a Boonville Police Department statement.
The field had evident tire marks across a large portion, and the vehicle caused major damage to the grass surface.
There was nothing at the scene that suggested damage beyond the field itself.
Police are treating the situation as vandalism and won’t rule out multiple suspects, according to the statement.
The Boonville Police Department would not comment further because it is an ongoing investigation, but it encourages people with any knowledge of the situation to call the department at 660-882-2727.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA - Graduate students at the University of Missouri celebrated Thursday after they were officially considered employees, but the celebration... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - MU has faced big challenges in recent years - from changes in administration to loss of state funding... More >>
in
KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for Brajean Sledge, a 15-year-old girl who... More >>
in
McALLEN, Texas (AP) — Immigration enforcement on the U.S.-Mexico border was plunged deeper into chaos over President Donald Trump's... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson signed his first five bills as Missouri's governor Friday. The bills he signed... More >>
in
(CNN) -- More than 30 children attending a summer camp in Florida were taken to the hospital Thursday after they... More >>
in
MORGAN COUNTY - Authorities said a Gravois Mills woman died in a one-vehicle car accident near Laurie, Missouri. According... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - A statewide campaign encourages expecting mothers to monitor their infant's movement in the womb. The Missouri... More >>
in
NEW BLOOMFIELD - After months of tension between citizens and city officials, the city council met for the first time... More >>
in
AUXVASSE - Police in Auxvasse posted a warning on Facebook Wednesday about unlicensed salesmen in the area, but the company... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - 1 and 6 males are sexually abused by the time they are 18. For the first time... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri is changing some of its rules and regulations to offer more leave and layoff... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Supreme Court ruling that allows states to charge online retailers sales tax has Columbia businesses rejoicing. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A judge has decided in favor of University of Missouri graduate students who want to unionize. The... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE – A man accused of killing a Moberly woman five years ago was found guilty of murder in the... More >>
in
WASHINGTON - Gov. Mike Parson met with President Donald Trump Thursday to discuss Missouri's top priorities. “I appreciate President... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri mental health advocates showed up at a meeting Thurday to voice their concerns about budget cuts... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Although "Shwe Market International Foods" mainly sells Asian products and "Chihuahua Mexican Market" Hispanic products, both stores have... More >>
in