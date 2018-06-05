Boonville ranch opens its doors to the Budweiser Clydesdales

BOONVILLE - The first day of spring Friday marks the opening season of Warm Springs Ranch, home of the Budweiser Clydesdales.

The ranch is home to about 90 Cyldesdale horses and more foals will join them in the coming weeks.

Budweiser Clydesdale handler Eric Reisinger cares for the world renowned horses at the ranch by feeding, washing and lots of brushing. The rancher has worked with the horses for 17 years and said his days are not short.

"10 to 12 hour days roughly go into taking care of roughly 90 head of horses," Reisinger said.

Reisinger has also traveled with the Cyldesdales all across the country. For the 2015 Budweiser Super Bowl commercial, Reisinger traveled to California to assist with the horses during the filming of the Clyesdale and labrador commercial.

The horses at the ranch are bred in Boonville, and from there are sold or transported to other Budweiser locations across the country.

Tours for Warm Springs Ranch will start Saturday and run through the summer months.

Anyone can book a tour for $10 by making a reservation.