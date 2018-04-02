Boonville Remembers Victims' Rights

Residents kept silent while carrying candles to the courthouse lawn in remembrance of victims such as Debra Melkersman.







Melkersman currently lives at W.I.N.G.S, a haven for women survivors of domestic abuse. She and about 75 Boonville residents participated in the "crime victims rights" fundraiser, which included a dinner and silent auction.

"There was a time when i didn't think i could be anywhere," said Melkersman. "I was so down on myself from years of being told that you weren't any good - not from parents - but from partners. So, all the self esteem is gone."

Melkersman said people close their eyes to the facts of domestic violence. "It happens to young girls in high school with their boyfriends," she said, "and people need realize it. They do."

Boonville's week-long events will come to an end tomorrow, with a closing ceremony at rolling hills park. All proceeds will benefit W.I.N.G.S, MADD, and Parents of Murdered Children.