Boonville Sheltered Workshop Catches Fire
BOONVILLE - The Sheltered Workshop, Unlimited Opportunites Inc., caught on fire Thursday morning.
The workshop run by Boonslick Industries, provides employment to people with disabilities. Boonslick Industries is home to a resale store and recycling program.
Our reporter on the scene says the fire at the Boonville Shelterd Worshop is completely engulfed by the fire. Firefighters are using a bulldozer to tear it down to prevent further burning. No one was injured in the blaze.
