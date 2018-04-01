Boonville woman to help children affected by Las Vegas shooting

BOONVILLE - One mid-Missouri woman will go to Las Vegas Tuesday for up to two weeks to help children affected by Sunday night's mass shooting.

Lindsey Murphy, a child life specialist, said she feels honored she has the training to help others heal. She specializes in helping children through traumatic events.

"I'm just hoping to go and even if it's just one kid that we're able to impact and minimize some of the trauma they're experiencing, it will definitely be worth it," Murphy said.

Murphy runs a nonprofit organization, Child Life Disaster Relief, that sends child life specialists to disasters and tragedies across the country. She said she has responded to natural disasters in Missouri but often cannot help with situations outside the area.