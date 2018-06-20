Boosting Life Jacket Use

BRANSON (AP) - Officials say 21 people have died this year on Missouri waterways and 33 have been hurt in boating accidents, 46 percent more than at this time a year ago. The Missouri Water Patrol says most water fatalities can be prevented by wearing life jackets. Yesterday officials unveiled a campaign to encourage the use of life jackets. Patrol commander Captain Gary Haupt said officers will reward children who are wearing life jackets with a T-shirt saying "I got caught wearing my life jacket." Officials hope that the campaign helps adults get the message. Missouri law requires that children under age seven wear a life jacket anytime they're aboard a boat. Authorities also encourage adults to do the same. Haupt also said the National Safe Boating Council sign "WEAR IT!" will be posted at boat ramps and parks.