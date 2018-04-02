Bootheel Suicides

CARUTHERSVILLE - Four young men, 18-20 years old, from the same Missouri Bootheel county have committed suicide by hanging themselves in the past 5 months. The four were from the Pemiscot County communities of Caruthersville and Hayti. The sheriff's department believes they were acquainted. All four hanged themselves in closets with belts from clothing bars. They were found clothed in a squatting position. Only one left a note, but authorities won't discuss it.