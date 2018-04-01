Bosnian President Komsic In St. Louis

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The Bosnian president is in St. Louis to help celebrate the Bosnian Heritage Festival. President Zeljko Komsic arrived yesterday. He was welcomed by Secretary of State Robin Carnahan. Komsic will speak to the World Affairs Council of St. Louis and help celebrate the city's large Bosnian population estimated at 50,000 people. Carnahan worked in Bosnia with the National Democratic Institute, where she helped rebuild the region's democracies and economies by drafting voting laws, training new political leaders and monitoring elections. Since then, she has worked in six countries to promote democracy and free elections.