Botched St. Louis Drug Deal Led to Woman's Death

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 42-year-old St. Louis man faces first-degree murder charges in the death of a 24-year-old woman whom police say was killed in a fight over drugs.

City prosecutors charged on Thursday charged Raheem Thorpe in connection with the Wednesday night homicide of Lauren Bach.

St. Louis police say they found Bach in a bathtub at a home in the Carondolet neighborhood with injuries to her head and neck as well as bite marks on her neck and back. Investigators say the woman died from strangulation.