Both suspects arrested after police chase

CALLAWAY COUNTY - UPDATE: According to the Callaway County Sheriff's Office, Brent Gibson was arrested Monday morning for resisting arrest after running from deputies during a traffic stop that took place on Sunday. Deputies said Gibson voluntarily turned himself in.

Sunday, a car chase resulted in the arrest of one man, James Franklin Wills, while another, Brent Gibson, was still on the run.

At approximately 2:15 a.m., a deputy with the Callaway County Sheriff's Office stopped a white Chevrolet Trail Blazer for an equipment violation on Highway 54 near State Road H. The occupants of the vehicle were identified as James Wills, driver, and Brent Gibson, passenger.

Wills was allegedly in possession of a controlled substance, and a struggle ensued when the deputy went to place Wills in custody. Wills allegedly struck the deputy before fleeing on foot.

Later Wills returned to the vehicle where a second struggle took place. Wills then got back into the vehicle, and he and Gibson left the scene.

The deputy then pursued the vehicle at speeds of over 100 mph on various State and County roads before Wills and Gibson abandoned the vehicle on County Road 318 and fled on foot.

Later in the morning, Wills, 27 years old, of Fulton, turned himself into the Sheriff's Office pending a bond.

Gibson was still outstanding and had charges against him which included resisting arrest.

[Editor's note: This story was updated to correct the suspect's name and add information.]