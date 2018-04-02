Bouchard Places Seventh in 100 Back at NCAA Championships

INDIANAPOLIS - Mizzou senior Dominique Bouchard placed seventh in the 100 back to earn her third career first team All-America honor to highlight day two finals session action at the 2013 NCAA Women's Swimming and Diving Championships Friday evening in Indianapolis. The Tigers sit in 15th place with 48 points with one day remaining.

Senior Cassie Cunningham and sophomore Danielle Barbiea also picked up All-America honorable mention honors with their swims Friday evening.

With a 52.23 in the final, Bouchard took seventh-place finish in the 100 back for a career high finish in the event. She placed 11th last season, 28th in 2011 and 44th in 2010. Bouchard made the 100 back championship final for the first time in her career with a morning swim of 52.11.

Senior Cassie Cunningham earned points for the Tigers as she placed seventh in the consolation final of the 100 back with a 52.46, faster than her prelims time of 52.79. It also marked the first time Cunningham advanced to a consolation final.

In the 100 fly, sophomore Danielle Barbiea placed seventh in the B final in 52.75. In the morning session, Barbiea notched a person best swim of 52.54.

Mizzou's 200 medley relay team of Cunningham, senior Amanda Masters, Barbiea and freshman Anna Patterson took eighth in the B final with a time of 1:38.91.

Preliminary action of the final day of the NCAA Championships begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday.