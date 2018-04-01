Boulder Dislodged By Jitney Kills Bystander

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

AP-MO--Dune Buggy Mishap,0070Boulder dislodged by jitney kills bystander JADWIN, Mo. (AP) -- A 26-year-old man is dead after a freak accident an ATV park in southeast Missouri. The highway patrol says Adam Carwile of Loose Creek was killed Saturday when he was struck by a large boulder that was dislodged by a dune buggy climbing a steep rock bluff in Dent County. Troopers said the dune buggy was driven by 36-year-old Jeremy Naeger of Bloomsdale. (Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) APNP-09-03-07 0935CDT