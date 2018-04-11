Boulevard Brewing Plans to Expand in US, Europe

4 years 3 days 18 hours ago Monday, April 07 2014 Apr 7, 2014 Monday, April 07, 2014 6:24:48 AM CDT April 07, 2014 in News
By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City's Boulevard Brewing Co. plans to expand its sales across the U.S. and into Europe.

Boulevard founder John McDonald recently sold the company to Belgium-based Duvel Moortgat. McDonald said Duvel has a long history of making a well-regarded, high-quality beer.

The Kansas City Star reports Boulevard is sold in 25 states. In two to five years, Boulevard beers could be sold in every state, as well as in Europe.

Simon Thorpe, chief operating officer of Duvel Moortgat USA says the potential to develop overseas is greater than the company originally believed.

About 35 percent of Boulevard's sales are within a 50-mile radius of its Kansas City headquarters, but Boulevard's Bully Porter and its Single-Wide I.P.A. are already sold in Scandinavia.

 

More News

Grid
List

Two suspects hospitalized after a car is stolen
Two suspects hospitalized after a car is stolen
JEFFERSON CITY -Two car theft suspects were taken by EMS after a chase ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon. ... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 9:15:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

"Nothing to be ashamed of" is event's message on domestic violence
"Nothing to be ashamed of" is event's message on domestic violence
FULTON - The Callaway County Coalition Against Rape and Domestic Violence encouraged sexual assault survivors to use their voice at... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 8:27:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

MU neurologist says new Alzheimer's study is "a great breakthrough"
MU neurologist says new Alzheimer's study is "a great breakthrough"
COLUMBIA - An MU neurologist is heralding new research that has identified a gene that makes people more likely to... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Boone County needs 911 operators, detention officers, more
Boone County needs 911 operators, detention officers, more
COLUMBIA – Five departments in Boone County joined forces on Tuesday to try and increase their ranks. The Sheriff's... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 7:03:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Man admits shooting at parish door, six cars after priest was unavailable
Man admits shooting at parish door, six cars after priest was unavailable
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City police say a man has confessed to firing 12 rounds at six cars at a... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 6:39:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Art gallery gives Columbia veterans an outlet for their emotions
Art gallery gives Columbia veterans an outlet for their emotions
COLUMBIA – Unity of Columbia and the Columbia Vet Center is helping some veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder express their... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 6:33:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

CPS requires sobriety checks at prom
CPS requires sobriety checks at prom
COLUMBIA - Sobriety testing will be conducted at Columbia high school proms this year. CPS Spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said,... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 6:14:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

House investigative committee to release report on Greitens Wednesday
House investigative committee to release report on Greitens Wednesday
JEFFERSON CITY - The House Special Investigative Committee will release its report on Gov. Eric Greitens on Wednesday at 5... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 6:00:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Missouri health data lists depression as an issue for several counties
Missouri health data lists depression as an issue for several counties
JEFFERSON CITY – A new report shows depression is the most common health factor for residents in Boone County. The... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 3:59:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Former administrator sentenced for stealing around $227,000
Former administrator sentenced for stealing around $227,000
JEFFERSON CITY- The former administrator of the Pettis County Ambulance District was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for embezzling more... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 3:57:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Rolla woman indicted in connection with deadly heroin overdose
Rolla woman indicted in connection with deadly heroin overdose
ROLLA - A woman faces charges including involuntary manslaughter and delivery of a controlled substance in connection with a heroin-related... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 3:50:58 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Judge issues partial gag rule in Greitens case
Judge issues partial gag rule in Greitens case
ST. LOUIS- A judge has issued a partial gag order for attorneys and witnesses in the criminal case against... More >>
9 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 3:23:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Woman's attorney accuses governor's team of 'smear campaign'
Woman's attorney accuses governor's team of 'smear campaign'
ST. LOUIS — The attorney for a woman who had an affair with Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens is accusing... More >>
11 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 1:24:00 PM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Worker's comp claim refers to "murder" at home where Carl DeBrodie lived
Worker's comp claim refers to "murder" at home where Carl DeBrodie lived
CALLAWAY COUNTY - A woman who worked for the care facility where Carl DeBrodie disappeared from in 2017 said she... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 11:23:00 AM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Dryer fire displaces two families
UPDATE: Dryer fire displaces two families
COLUMBIA - Two families lost their homes Tuesday after an early-morning duplex fire. Columbia firefighters arrived at... More >>
14 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 9:39:00 AM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Second teenager arrested for gunfire in northeast Columbia
Second teenager arrested for gunfire in northeast Columbia
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a second teenager in connection with a shots fired incident in the Indian Hills neighborhood in... More >>
16 hours ago Tuesday, April 10 2018 Apr 10, 2018 Tuesday, April 10, 2018 8:02:41 AM CDT April 10, 2018 in News

Columbia Public School Board welcomes two new board members
Columbia Public School Board welcomes two new board members
COLUMBIA - The induction of two new board members, a board presidential election and appropriations of a $30 million bond... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News

New website breaks down Missouri health data by zip code
New website breaks down Missouri health data by zip code
MISSOURI - A new Missouri health data website can tell you the top and bottom ranked zip codes in a... More >>
1 day ago Monday, April 09 2018 Apr 9, 2018 Monday, April 09, 2018 6:48:00 PM CDT April 09, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 47°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
1am 46°
2am 45°
3am 45°
4am 44°

Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:

KOMU 8Mid-Missouri's CW

Coming Up Next

11:37p
Late Night with Seth Meyers
12:37a
Last Call with Carson Daly
1:07a
Inside Edition
12:30a
Cops
1:00a
Top 30
1:30a
Page Six TV

Tonight's Schedule

7:00p
The Blacklist
8:00p
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
9:00p
Chicago P.D.
7:00p
Harry Potter: A History of Magic
8:30p
Masters of Illusion
9:00p
KOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30p
Seinfeld