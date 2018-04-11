Boulevard Brewing Plans to Expand in US, Europe

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Kansas City's Boulevard Brewing Co. plans to expand its sales across the U.S. and into Europe.

Boulevard founder John McDonald recently sold the company to Belgium-based Duvel Moortgat. McDonald said Duvel has a long history of making a well-regarded, high-quality beer.

The Kansas City Star reports Boulevard is sold in 25 states. In two to five years, Boulevard beers could be sold in every state, as well as in Europe.

Simon Thorpe, chief operating officer of Duvel Moortgat USA says the potential to develop overseas is greater than the company originally believed.

About 35 percent of Boulevard's sales are within a 50-mile radius of its Kansas City headquarters, but Boulevard's Bully Porter and its Single-Wide I.P.A. are already sold in Scandinavia.