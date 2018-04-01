Bowden, DePew Earn Academic All-District Honors

FULTON, MO -- MacKenzie Bowden and Ashley DePew were named CoSIDA Capital One Academic All-District honorees for the College Division, it was announced on Thursday. The pair from the William Woods University softball team join seven other American Midwest Conference players on the District 5 team, comprised of NAIA and NJCAA schools from Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota and Wisconsin. This marks the first time that WWU has had representatives on the all-District team for softball.

To be eligible for nomination, student-athletes must have completed a full year at the institution, must have a 3.300 GPA or better and must be a solid contributor to the team. With their selection to the all-District team, both Bowden and DePew are eligible for national balloting.

Bowden finished her sophomore year as the winningest pitcher for the Owls, collecting a 12-6 record while posting a 1.82 ERA. She struck out 170 batters through 123.1 innings pitched, good for 23rd in the country. Ranks ninth in the NAIA in strikeouts per nine innings at 12.41. She also collected three saves on the year, allowing an opponent's batting average of just .186. In the classroom, she carries a 3.79 GPA as a double-major - business admin and management information systems - and was named an Academic all-AMC selection as both a freshman and a sophomore.

DePew finished her junior campaign with a batting average of .281, with her speed helping her to a slugging percentage of .351as she posted three doubles, a triple and one home run on the year. Her home run - the first of her career - was a three-run shot that powered the Owls to a 9-2 win over Benedictine University at Springfield in the AMC Quarterfinals. She is a three-time Academic all-AMC selection, with the Physical Education major carrying a 3.49 GPA.