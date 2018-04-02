Bowe's a No-Show in St. Joe

ST. JOSEPH (AP) - Wide receiver Dwayne Bowe, Kansas City's leader in receptions and receiving yards the past three years, was not on the field Friday as the Chiefs opened training camp.

Bowe, a Pro Bowler in 2010, was given the franchise tag when he refused to sign the Chiefs' tender. If he eventually comes in and plays this year, as the Chiefs expect, he will get about $9.5 million.

The sixth-year pro, a first-round pick in 2007, had 81 catches for 1,159 yards and five TDs last year. In 2010, he led NFL wide receivers with 15 touchdowns while making 72 receptions for 1,162 yards.