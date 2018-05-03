Bowling Green Man charged with first degree murder

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. - A man was charged with first degree murder and armed criminal action after Alexander Koch died at Pike County Hospital on August 18, 2017.

Michael Allen Black, 60, bail was set at $1 Million cash only and is in custody at the Pike County Jail.

The Pike County Sheriff, Stephen Korte, said that Black and Koch were involved in a physical altercation before Black left the residence and returned 15 minutes.

The sheriff said that Black and Koch had another conversation outside off Highway Y in rural Bowling Green where Black shot Koch.

The sheriff said that Black is Koch's step-father.