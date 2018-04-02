Boy, 10, calls 911 after his mother is killed in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Authorities say a 10-year-old boy called 911 after his mother was fatally shot inside her Kansas City home.

Police rushed to the home Wednesday night and found the slain woman inside. Police spokesman Darin Snapp says it appeared the woman was opening the door for someone when she was shot. Police say there were no signs of forced entry at the home.

Police say the woman was in her 30s, but her name wasn't immediately released. Police believe the boy was inside the home at the time of the shooting. Police don't yet have any information about a suspect to release.